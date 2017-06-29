Scholarship Offers to City Colleges of Chicago’s STAR Scholars Top $1 Million Mark

City Colleges of Chicago STAR Scholars have received more than $1 million in scholarship offers from four-year colleges and universities. The 15-member network of STAR Partner institutions provide financial, academic and advising supports to STAR scholars who have earned an associate degree from City Colleges and plan to transfer to a four-year college or university to earn a bachelor’s degree. This year marked the first graduation ceremony for Star Scholars, with more than 175 students expected to earn their associate degrees from City Colleges. The scholarship program currently serves 2,167 students. Since its launch, the STAR program has grown to include partnerships between 15 Chicago-area colleges and universities to provide transfer scholarships for eligible STAR Scholars. Packages range in monetary value between $2,500 and more than $50,000 each year, and include advising and transition supports.

To become a STAR Scholar, CPS students must meet specific criteria to be selected for the STAR Scholarship at City Colleges of Chicago. These students must graduate with a GPA of 3.0 or higher, they must demonstrate “completion ready” ability with an ACT math and English score of 17, and they must enroll in one of CCC’s structured, relevant pathways. Students meeting these criteria will be offered waivers for all tuition and books for up to three years at City Colleges of Chicago. For more information about the Chicago STAR Scholarship at City Colleges of Chicago, visit: www.ccc.edu/starscholarship. For more information about enrolling in classes at City Colleges of Chicago, call 773-COLLEGE or visit www.ccc.edu.

Photo Caption: Jada DeJesus, from Wright College, is one of four STAR Scholars from City Colleges of Chicago who earned a full scholarship to transfer to Northwestern University. Scholarship offers made to City Colleges’ STAR Scholars recently topped $1 Million. The STAR Scholarship provides waivers for all tuition and books for up to three years at City Colleges of Chicago and connects students to transfer opportunities with many four-year colleges and universities. The STAR Scholarship is open to CPS graduates who meet specific academic criteria.