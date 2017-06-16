Students, Professors, Businesses to Testify to Burden of Impasse, Call for Action

The House Appropriations – Higher Education Committee will host a subject matter hearing to give higher education stakeholders the opportunity to speak to lawmakers on the devastating effects of the Illinois budget impasse. The hearing will be on Thursday, June 15, at 1 p.m. in the 6th floor conference room of the Bilandic building, located at 160 N LaSalle St. in Chicago. “More than 700 days into Illinois’ disastrous budget impasse, the effects can be felt by people of all backgrounds. There are real people who are being devastated by this impasse and need their stories told. The House Appropriations – Higher Education committee is giving students, faculty, professors and local business owners the opportunity to address the General Assembly and the Governor in an official, public hearing,” said committee chair Rep. Kelly Burke. “With state universities, community colleges and private universities being a huge economic driver in the State of Illinois, the impact of this impasse not only has an effect on current students and communities, but will have deeper fiscal ramifications that will continue to grow rapidly unless action is taken immediately.” This hearing is open to the public. For more information, please contact Rep. Burke’s district office at 708-425-0571.