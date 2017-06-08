Teens’ Career Paths Take Walk on the Wild Side

Graduation season has many teens wondering what lies ahead, including what career to pursue. The Chicago Zoological Society’s (CZS) Teen Conservation Leadership Conference provides an opportunity for teens from ages 14 to 19 to learn about careers that will connect them with wildlife and nature. It will take place July 11-12, 2017, at the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) in Chicago and at Brookfield Zoo on July 13. The conference, which is expected to attract 400 to 500 attendees, will expose teens to careers in conservation, as well as science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). During the first two days at IIT, students can attend informational workshops, lectures, and panel discussions about topics such as animal welfare, energy, and sustainability. The keynote speaker for the event will be CNN’s “2013 Hero of the Year,” Chad Pregracke, who is the founder and president of Living Lands & Waters, a nonprofit river cleanup organization that has helped successfully restore the Mississippi River.

To attend the conference, participants must be between the ages of 14 and 19 years old. A registration fee of $15 per person is required, which will contribute to the Society’s conservation initiatives and programs. The registration fee includes admission to two days of sessions at Illinois Institute of Technology, admission to the optional third day at Brookfield Zoo, and a conference T-shirt and goodie bag, as well as lunch on all days. Expo booths at IIT give participants the opportunity to meet with college representatives, potential employers, and scholarship nonprofit organizations. For more information, including individual and group registration, visit CZS.org/TeenConference or email scholars@czs.org.