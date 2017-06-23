Transformers: The Last Knight U.S. Premiers

PHOTO CAPTION

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 20: (L-R) Mark Wahlberg, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Michael Bay, Josh Duhamel, Santiago Cabrera, and Isabela Moner attend the US premiere of “Transformers: The Last Knight” at the Civic Opera House on June 20, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

PHOTO CAPTION

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 20: Cast and Crew speak onstate at the US premiere of “Transformers: The Last Knight” at the Civic Opera House on June 20, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

PHOTO CAPTION

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 20: (L-R) Mark Wahlberg, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Director and Executive Producer Michael Bay, Josh Duhamel, Santiago Cabrera and Isabela Moner attend the US Premiere of “Transformers: The Last Knight” at the Civic Opera House on June 20, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by George Burns for Paramount Pictures)

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures