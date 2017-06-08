Trustwave Announces Expansion in Chicago

Mayor Rahm Emanuel joined Trustwave to open the company’s new and expanded headquarters in downtown Chicago. Located at 70 W. Madison St., the new office will support a major expansion of approximately 300 employees and better reflect the company’s brand, success and culture as one of the industry’s leading and fastest-growing cybersecurity and managed security services providers. Monday also marked the start of the City Colleges of Chicago’s (CCC) inaugural Cyber Security Boot Camp. Through a first-of-its-kind partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense, the 24-week cyber security training initiative prepares City Colleges students for highly-skilled jobs in one of the nation’s fastest growing industries. In the new office Trustwave has established a state-of-the-art showplace for customers with a new customer experience center, and has created an innovative, comfortable and collaborative workspace for its employees. By the end of 2017, when the second and final phase of construction is set to be completed, Trustwave will have increased the size of its global headquarters by 65 percent. From its worldwide headquarters in downtown Chicago, Trustwave helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce risk. At its headquarters, security analysts, ethical hackers, forensic investigators, researchers, engineers, sales and support staff develop and deliver some of the most innovative cybersecurity technologies and managed security services in the industry. The CCC’s Cyber Security Boot Camp will be run from Wilbur Wright College.