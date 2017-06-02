¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® Brings Needed Services and Day of Family Fun to Chicago

On Saturday, June 3, 2017, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health and the Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition presents the 11th Annual ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event at McKinley Park in Chicago. The event promotes Hispanic family physical activity and good nutrition for better health and wellness for people of all ages and sizes. “For eleven years ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!, has provided nutrition education, free health screenings and wellness activities to communities across the nation,” said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation’s leading Hispanic health advocacy group. “We are grateful and proud of the work and energy of all our partners and hundreds of volunteers that make these events such a success and celebration of family, culture, and health.”

What: ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event featuring —

Health Screenings and Information: including blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, vision; prostate; and dental exams, as well as Medicare and Medicaid enrollment information

Fitness & Family fun: Exercise demonstrations, family fitness walk, and youth soccer tournament

Nutrition: Fresh fruits and healthy snacks, along with educational resources

Where: McKinley Park Field House – 2210 West Pershing Road – Chicago, IL 60609

When: Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Cost: Free