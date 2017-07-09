Chicago to Debut Inaugural Latino Theater Festival

Major Latino theater companies from Latin America, the Caribbean and around the city will be showcased at DESTINOS (dĕ-stee-noce), the first Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, an ambitious month-long festival of ‘First voice’ plays and panels presented by Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA), September 29 – October 29, 2017. Will be sure to add to Chicago’s well-deserved reputation for being the most exciting theater city in the nation, festival-goers will experience works by four international companies from Latin America and the Caribbean: Arte Boricua (Puerto Rico), Ludi Teatro (Cuba), Teatro Línea de Sombra (Mexico) and Vueltas Bravas Producciones (Colombia), in addition to offerings from both coasts: Felix Rojas (New York) and the exiting homecoming of Chicago founded Teatro Luna who has spent the past two years building Teatro Luna West (Los Angeles). Notably, the Festival will mark the U.S. debut of Ludi Teatro as well as the Chicago debuts of Arte Boricua, Felix Rojas, Teatro Línea de Sombra and Vueltas Bravas Producciones. Augmenting the festival roster, with the support of CLATA will be works by Chicago’s own Latino theater companies Aguijón Theater, Teatro Vista, Urban Theater Company and Water People Theater.

“In Spanish, the word destinos has multiple meanings: destinies, destinations or fate,” explained Myrna Salazar, executive director, Chicago Latino Theater Alliance. “We believe that theater transports people to a place that transcends boundaries, and towards a broader outlook on the world. Through this, the inaugural Chicago International Latino Theater Festival – DESTINOS, shares the belief in the power of theater to amplify first-voice Latino artists and to create a cross-cultural experience.” CLATA and Chicago Shakespeare Theater are thrilled to co-present the Chicago debut of Teatro Línea de Sombra, one of Mexico’s most celebrated and forward-thinking ensembles. Complete Festival programming and ticketing information will be announced in early August. For additional information, please visit http://www.clata.org/.