City Announces New Partnership Between Illinois Institute of Tech and Politecnico Di Milano

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced a new partnership between Illinois Institute of Technology’s Institute of Design (IIT-ID) and Politecnico di Milano University’s School of Design (Polimi-Design) that will increase international academic cooperation and drive research on the role of design as agent of development and transformation for urban communities and a sustainable economy. The agreement was signed during the Mayor’s official visit to Milan, which followed stops in Berlin and London. The partnership is through a Memorandum of Understanding signed by IIT and Politecnico. Through the agreement the universities will work together to plan and develop research activities focused on the role of design as agent of development and transformation for new urban communities and sustainable economy – from commerce, to industry and advanced services. The partnership will be supported by the mayor’s offices of Chicago and Milan as well as key civic organizations and institutions from each city. The MOU was signed during the last stop of the Mayor’s official visits to Berlin, London and Milan.