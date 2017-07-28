Free Summer Meals Available to Chicago Children This Summer from Catholic Charities

Now through August 31, Catholic Charities will provide free, nutritious breakfast and lunch to low-income children up to the age of 18, five days a week at 135 community sites across Chicagoland. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) ensures that children receive nutritious meals even when school is not in session to help them learn, play, and grow. This summer, the agency expects to serve around 6,000 children and more than 200,000 nutritious meals. To find the nearest Catholic Charities Summer Food location, call (773) 729-3863. Catholic Charities has operated Summer Food Service Programs for six years. To reach the neediest children, Catholic Charities uses 52 mobile delivery systems to distribute pre-packaged meals to Summer Food Site locations such as parks and apartment complexes. A typical lunch meal includes a sandwich, a fruit or vegetable – such as carrots, peach cups, or an apple – and one sweet treat weekly. Along with nutritious food, staff also offer physical activities and nutrition education to children and their caretakers. Working with a network of community agencies, churches, schools, and park districts, Summer Food Service Programs help provide children with a safe environment.