Hispanic Students Receive STEM Scholarships

Seven gifted Hispanic students were awarded 2017 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) scholarships by the Hispanic Brinker Education Initiative (BEI) a nonprofit project of the Harry S. & Mary Ellen Brinker, Jr. Foundation, Inc. 501(c)3. BEI is devoted to proliferating STEM education in the Hispanic and Latino immigrant community through advocacy, scholarships, and Hispanic STEM Days. “Hispanic and Latino Americans represent the emerging new majority in our country as well as Chicago, and it is critical that they prepare to lead in the fields of science and technology for us to maintain our innovative technological edge in the global economy” says Mary Ellen Brinker. “Our 2017 Hispanic students have excelled in very demanding STEM classes. This reflects great credit upon themselves, their families, and the immigrant community. They live in the Golden Age of science and technology where many young Hispanic millennials in STEM fields stand on the threshold of greatness, ready to discover and to implement new cures for cancers and HIV/AIDS. Their goals focus on new technologies in e-commerce, engineering and using technology to eliminate poverty worldwide,” says Mrs. Brinker.