Jazz Legends to Receive Honor as Navy Pier Celebrates 101st Birthday

One hundred and one never looked so good! Navy Pier, Chicago’s mission-driven cultural district, is celebrating its 101st Birthday on Saturday, July 15th with a star-studded bash and full day of free cultural programming in the new Polk Bros Park Performance Lawns from 11 a.m. through the Aon Summer Fireworks Show at 10:15 p.m. The marquee event is part of the ongoing Fifth Third Bank Centennial Celebration and is another example of the Pier’s commitment to offer guests free, one-of‐a-kind experiences created to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. Navy Pier’s Fifth Third Bank Centennial Celebration will be highlighted by Lakefront Swing, a centennial celebration of jazz greats Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie and Lena Horne at 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Stage. Navy Pier also looks forward to welcoming other milestone birthday celebrants as it hosts its second Group Quinceañera Celebration on July 15. As part of the event, the Pier is offering free professional group photos along the lakefront to young ladies celebrating their quinceañera, a popular Latin American and Caribbean tradition which marks the transition from childhood to young womanhood. Those interested in participating are encouraged to register here and gather in their finest quinceañera dress at the base of the Pier’s Wave Wall staircase on the South Dock at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The celebration will also feature free, live musical performances by the popular Mexican band, Sones de Mexico. For more information on this and other special offerings at the Pier, please visit www.navypier.com.