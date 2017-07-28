Logan Square Youth Rally Aims to Slow Down Demolitions to Preserve Families

Recently, Logan Square youth helped write the “606 Residential Area Preservation Ordinance,” which creates a pilot district along the trail that requires some developers to pay a fee if they want to demolish a building and replace it with luxury housing. The fees collected will be managed by a local board of trustees made up of social service agencies, local residents and the aldermens’ office who will oversee the investments to preserve affordable housing for local families along the 606 Trail. Last November, the Institute for Housing Studies at DePaul University published research showing home prices near 606 West surge by 48.2 percent since the project broke ground. “LSNA strongly supports any initiative that gives community oversight over the rapid development taking place along the 606, especially an ordinance like this that will help families live in the community they love and prevent the demolition of affordable housing,” said Brian Perea, a youth mentor with LSNA. Logan Square youth held a press conference at Humboldt Park United Methodist Church. The “606 Ordinance” is backed by Logan Square Neighborhood Association, LUCHA, Center for Changing Lives, Friends of the Bloomingdale Trail, Active Transportation Alliance and others, young activists will host a rally in support of an ordinance to create a demolition fee for developers seeking to tear down buildings near the 606. The fees collected from this ordinance will be managed by a local committee that will reinvest funds to support, preserve and build affordable housing for local families in the 606 area.