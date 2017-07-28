Martinez to Hold Family Wellness and Back to School Fair

Majority Caucus Whip Iris Y. Martinez (D-Chicago) will be holding her annual Family Wellness and Back to School Fair with State Representative Jaime Andrade, Jr. (D-Chicago), Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa and Cook County Commissioner Luis Arroyo, Jr. next month. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Avondale Logandale School, 3212 W. George, on the corner of Kedzie and George. “The start of the school year is a perfect time to check up on your health and learn about the services that are available in your community,” Martinez said. “The services at the event are designed to keep both kids and adults healthy all year long.” Kids will receive free backpacks and healthy snacks at the fair and can get physicals, immunizations and dental screenings. Services are available for parents and other adults, including blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol screenings. For more information on the Family Wellness and Back to School Fair, please view the attached flyers in English or Spanish or call Martinez’s office at (773) 278-2020.