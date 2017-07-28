McDonald’s® Hispanic Owner Operators Association (MHOA) Celebrates the Accomplishments of the First HACER Scholarship Graduating Class

The 2017 HACER Scholarships Recipients Dinner recognized 18 deserving Hispanic students presenting them with an HACER Scholarship awarded by MHOA and RMHC-CNI, as well as honor the first HACER Scholarship Graduating Class. One of the pillars of the MHOA, is education and that is why there is a strong commitment to support the RMHC® / HACER® scholarship program. Their purpose is to continue increasing the number of scholarships awarded at the local level to benefit our Hispanic students. Since 2013 the MHOA has awarded over $246,000 dollars in scholarships to Hispanic students with financial needs that have demonstrated their academic and leadership abilities as well as their sincere wish to serve their community. “At McDonald’s, we are strongly committed to motivating local Hispanic students to earn a college degree,” said Carmen De Carrier president of The McDonald’s Hispanic Owner-Operators Association of Chicago and Northwest Indiana, “and to be able to celebrate with the first graduating class that received our scholarships is a source of great satisfaction and pride, she added.”

PHOTO CAPTION:

New, returning, and graduating recipients of the HACER collegiate scholarship receive recognition during Monday’s dinner hosted by the MHOA and RMHC. The MHOA (McDonald’s Hispanic Owner-Operators Association) has awarded over $246,000 in scholarships to deserving local Hispanic students since 2013. Pictured are the scholarship recipients along with the members of the MHOA Education Committee including Carmen De Carrier, its chair and MHOA president.

PHOTO CAPTION:

Carmen De Carrier, president of the MHOA and Chair of its Education Committee, congratulates recipients of the HACER collegiate scholarship with a special recognition to the HACER’s first graduating class. The MHOA (McDonald’s Hispanic Owner-Operators Association) has awarded over $246,000 in scholarships to deserving local Hispanic students since 2013.