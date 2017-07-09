Musicians Converge for 15hr Festival of Songs, Poetry, and Art

Theater Oobleck’s “Baudelaire in a Box” project, a seven-year adaptation of Charles Baudelaire’s scandalous 19th-century classic “Les Fleurs du mal (The Flowers of Evil)” as an epic illustrated song cycle, culminates this summer with “Closed Casket: The Complete, Final and Absolutely Last Baudelaire in a Box.” The 15-hour festival presentation of the complete cycle is timed to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Baudelaire’s death. “Closed Casket” will be presented Aug. 4 to 6 at Links Hall at Constellation, 3111 N. Western Avenue in Chicago.

Over the past seven years Oobleck has produced 12 episodes of “Baudelaire in a Box, each featuring hand-cranked boxed panoramas drawn and painted by artist Dave Buchen and scored with original music performed by an ensemble of musicians and singers. Many of the compositions are set to original translations written expressly for this project. Each episode features a unique ensemble of musicians, ranging from solo performances to an eight-piece band, and includes composers and performers from some of the most highly regarded outfits in Chicago. The musical genres captured in these 13 episodes are too numerous to name, but include glam rock, bolero, cabaret, soul, tango, folk, golden-era country, chanteuse, ambient and reggaeton. Tickets to “Closed Casket: The Complete, Final and Absolutely Last Baudelaire in a Box” are on sale beginning June 1. Single tickets are $15 – $50 or pay-what-you-can. Tickets on sale June 1. More information available on the Theater Oobleck website or call 773-897-7666 (not a box office phone).