Peace Campaign Aims to Heal ‘Trouble’ Areas

By: Ashmar Mandou

Peace promoters kicked-off a seven week summer campaign called #IncreaseThePeace organized by The Resurrection Project in order to create and encourage a ‘culture of nonviolence in our communities’ on Friday, July 7th. “Supporting the development of young leaders in our community is one of the greatest investments we can make as an organization,” said Jose M. Muñoz, vice president of Community Ownership at the Resurrection Project, in a statement. “The youth in our program will be working to make their neighborhoods safer this summer but will likely be tackling other civil rights issues in our city for years to come.” The Back of the Yards community was the first on the series of stops in Chicago where community advocates and residents gathered to spread a message of peace. The goal of #IncreaseThePeace is for youth leaders to work with residents, community organizations, churches, the Chicago Police Department, and local leaders to methodically target ‘hot spot’ areas during times when gang violence occurs to host peace marches, free food, music, and nonviolence trainings and workshops. If you would like to attend any of the remaining peach marches, please see the list below.

Friday, July 14th

5p.m., to 5a.m.

New Life Church

4106 W. 28th St

Camp Out

Friday, July 28th

St. Ann’s Church

1840 S. Leavitt St.

Camp-Out

Tuesday, Aug. 8th

4p.m., to 8p.m.

Hamilton Park

513 W. 72nd St.

Black and Brown Solidarity Event

Friday, Aug. 11th

5p.m., to 5a.m.

St. Michael’s Church

4825 S. Damen Ave.

Camp Out

For more information on #IncreaseThePeace, visit resurrectionproject.org/our-departments/community-organizing/