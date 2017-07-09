Proposed Section 5310 Program of Projects – Released for Public Comment

The Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) will hold a public comment period on twelve projects proposed as part of the 2016 and 2017 fiscal years Section 5310 Program of Projects. Public comments will be accepted from July 1 through July 31, 2017. The proposed Program of Projects was developed based on applications submitted during a Call for Projects and vetted by a project selection team composed of staff from the RTA, the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). It will be presented to the RTA Board for consideration at the August 24, 2017 Board meeting. The Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program (Section 5310) aims to improve mobility for seniors and individuals with disabilities by removing barriers to transportation service and expanding transportation mobility options. Public comments on these projects may be submitted at the following e-mail address: section5310@rtachicago.org.