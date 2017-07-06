Reassessment Notices Mailed to Worth Township Taxpayers

Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios has announced that reassessment notices have been mailed to over 40,000 single-family and 12,000 condominium homeowners in Worth Township. Reassessment notices contain proposed values for Property Tax Year 2017, which will be reflected on Second-Installment Tax Bills to be mailed and due in the summer of 2018. Each year, the Cook County Assessor’s Office reassesses one-third of the nearly 1.8 million parcels of property located in Cook County. “Assessed Value” is the portion of a home’s estimated total Market Value on which taxes are calculated. For homes, “Assessed Value” is 10 percent of Market Value; businesses’ Assessed Value is 25 percent of Market Value. The deadline for appeals for Worth Township is July 24, 2017. Assessor Berrios stressed that homeowners do not need an attorney to file an appeal. There is no fee. A single-family homeowner may compare his or her assessment to those of similar homes. The proposed assessments for Worth Township will be published in the Worth Citizen on July 6, 2017. The Assessor’s web site (www.cookcountyassessor.com) also allows taxpayers to search for assessment information on reassessed properties.