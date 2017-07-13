Ruido Fest Recap

Caption by Ashmar Mandou

Photo Credit: Tony Diaz

Scores of music enthusiasts gathered at Addams/Medill Park last weekend to witness some of the most beloved artists, including Julieta Venegas, Molotov, Intocable, and Bomba Estereo. Addams/Medill Park became home for thousands of people who endured rising temperatures for three consecutive days. Concert goers noshed on quesadillas, funnel cakes, an array of tacos and tortas. It is estimated that over 30,000 people from all walks of life attended Ruido Fest.