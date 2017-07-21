Students Participate in Summer Career Conference

In an effort to increase the representation of African Americans and Latinos within the financial services sector, the Financial Services Pipeline (FSP) Initiative brought together more than 100 interns at the fourth annual Intern Career Conference. Interns learned about the diverse careers and roles available in financial services during panel discussions and networking events at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago on Thursday, July 13th. The event served as a platform to highlight FSP’s mission to address racial diversity and cultural competency within the Chicago area’s financial services sector by developing a pipeline of diverse talent. The conference is targeted to interns in the early stages of their career development to help guide them and introduce them to a long-term career in the Financial Services industry.



PHOTO CAPTION:

More than 100 interns from Chicagoland financial institutions attended the Fourth Annual Financial Services Pipeline (FSP) Intern Career Conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago on Thursday, July 13. (Photo cred: Financial Services Pipeline Initiative)

