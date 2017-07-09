Taste of Cermak Road Returns

The annual Taste of Cermak Road, presented by Mayor Robert J. Lovero, is set to take place on Thursday, July 27th beginning at 5p.m. to 9p.m., at various locations along the Berwyn’s Cermak Road. Join the City of Berwyn for their annual tradition and enjoy an eclectic mix of small plates and sweets on Berwyn’s “Main Street.” Tickets are $15 and include a large array of food samples, drink specials, automatic entry into a drawing for an Apple iPad and an after-party with live music from Caliente Old School starting at 7p.m., at Wagner’s Lounge. The event will tour Berwyn’s Cermak Road and takes place rain or shine. The Berwyn Development Corporation (BDC) markets Berwyn regionally and nationally as a prime business and leisure destination. We are here to promote Berwyn’s energy and culture to visitors and residents and to create unique development opportunities for business. The BDC is a public-private partnership with the City of Berwyn that provides economic development and Chamber of Commerce services to all segments of the Berwyn community. For more information, visit whyberwyn.com or follow the BDC at facebook.com/WhyBerwyn and twitter.com/WhyBerwyn and instagram.com/WhyBerwyn.