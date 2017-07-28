‘The people of Cicero continue to motivate me to do better’ –President Larry Dominick

By: Ashmar Mandou

From orchestrating countless clean-up days, to veteran health seminars, to creating cultural centers, to breaking ground on a new animal shelter and community park, and hosting Toys for Tots, there is no end in sight for third term Cicero President Larry Dominick. “I have always said there is still so much left to do in Cicero that I cannot see myself retiring anytime soon,” said President Dominick during an interview with Lawndale Bilingual Newspaper. “I grew up in Cicero, this is my home, and the people here continue to motivate me to do better and to do more.”

Cicero Town President Larry Dominick is a 50-year resident of the Town of Cicero. A graduate of Morton East High School, Dominick attended Morton Community College before entering public service to the people of the Town of Cicero. After 14 years of working in the Cicero Streets Department, Larry joined the Cicero Police Department. He retired from the Police force as Deputy Superintendent after 20 years of service to the community. In 2005, Dominick resumed his public service to the Town of Cicero, winning election to a four year term as Cicero Town President in February 2005. He was sworn into office on May 10, 2005.

Under his leadership, Dominick has made safety his number one priority. In 2010, Cicero was named among the top 20 Safest Cities in America by House Hunt Online. He has expanded services to seniors, families, youth and local schools overseeing the Parent Patrols, and has expanded services without raising taxes. As safety increases, Cicero has become a magnet for new businesses including Wirtz, Walmart and more. Larry Dominick has previously volunteered his time with the Berwyn/Cicero Youth Baseball League, and has served on the Cicero Police Pension Board and the Morton 201 High School District Board. “There have been many proud moments in the thirteen years I have been in office,” said Dominick. “But I am mostly proud of the work that we do with the Senior citizen community here in Cicero. We ensure that health seminars, workshops, and activities all take place so that they keep busy and stay active. Also, no one can refute the fact that Cicero is a much safer place. With the help of the Cicero Police Department, we have managed to reduce the gang violence out of Cicero.”

According to Dominick, there is no time to sit on his laurels as much is left to be accomplished in the coming years in which he hopes to bring more businesses to the Cicero corridor as well as create additional after school programs for youth. “There is no time in the day when I have the opportunity to sit back and recount all that I have accomplished in the past years because I am constantly moving towards the next goal. I want to create opportunities for youth to take advantage of and build their lives, I want to create more jobs, and continue to propel Cicero forward, a town that has given so much to me as a child. My time as President is to ensure I give as much back.”