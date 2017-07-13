Triton Engineering Technology and Manufacturing Job Fair

Chicagoland employers from a variety of industries, including engineering technology and manufacturing will be at Triton College this summer recruiting for full-time and part-time positions. The Engineering Technology and Manufacturing Job Fair is Friday, Aug. 4th, from noon – 3 p.m. The event will be held in room T-156 (T Building) on the east side of Triton College’s campus, 2000 Fifth Ave., River Grove, Ill. The job fair is open to community members and free to attend. Job seekers should bring multiple copies of their resume to provide to potential employers. For more information, contact Rich Williams at (708) 456-0300, ext. 3805, or e mail richwilliams@triton.edu.