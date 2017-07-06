TRP Launches Youth-Led #IncreaseThePeace Summer Campaign

The Resurrection Project (TRP) announced details for its seven week summer campaign #IncreaseThePeace, a youth-led violence prevention initiative dedicated to creating and promoting a culture of nonviolence in our communities. Following an Independence Day weekend in which at least 14 people were killed and 101 were wounded in Chicago, TRP will take to the streets to engage residents and help them take direct action to reclaim their streets, create safer spaces, and bring resources to their community to help curb violence. TRP’s youth leaders will work with residents, community organizations, churches, the Chicago Police Department, and local leaders, to strategically target ‘Hot Spot’ areas during times when gang violence is more likely to occur, Friday evenings after 5pm, to host #IncreaseThePeace ‘Campout’ events that will include a peace march, free food, music, dancing, sports, bonfires, local speakers, nonviolence trainings, and workshops in areas such as employment, financial literacy, and peacemaking. The campaign’s inaugural ‘Campout’ event will take place on Friday, July 7th in the Back of the Yards neighborhood outside of St. Joseph Church at 4821 S. Hermitage starting with a peace march followed by a series of planned activities organized to engage youth. For more information on #IncreaseThePeace and other TRP training, organizing, and action programs, visit www.resurrectionproject.org/our-departments/community-organizing/

#IncreaseThePeace Events:

FRIDAY, JULY 7, 2017, 5:00PM-5:00AM, ST. JOSEPH CHURCH, 4821 S HERMITAGE

CAMP-OUT

FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2017, 5:00PM-5:00AM, NEW LIFE CHURCH, 4106 W 28TH ST

CAMP-OUT

FRIDAY, JULY 21, 2017, TBD, TBD

CAMP-OUT

FRIDAY, JULY 28, 2017, TBD, ST. ANN’S CHURCH, 1840 S LEAVITT ST

CAMP-OUT

TUESDAY, AUG. 8th, 2017, 4:00PM-8:00PM, HAMILTON PARK, 513 W 72ND ST

BLACK & BROWN SOLIDARITY EVENT

FRIDAY, AUG. 11th, 2017, 5:00PM-5:00AM, ST. MICHAEL’S CHURCH, 4825 S DAMEN AVE

CAMP-OUT