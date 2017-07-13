World’s Largest Laundromat Spearheads Read-to-Ride and Write-to-Ride Summer Programs

Berwyn’s very own World’s Largest Laundromat (worldslargestlaundry.com) will continue running their Read-to-Ride and Write-to-Ride programs in conjunction with the Berwyn Public Library and Cicero Public Library. The Read-to-Ride program encourages local youth between the ages of 6-15 to turn in a raffle ticket for each book read this summer. At the end of the summer, World’s Largest Laundromat hosts a big party where they draw lucky 20 winners who will receive a new bicycle and helmet courtesy of Dan’s Bike Shop in Berwyn. This year’s program began on June 5th and all entries need to be submitted by August 18th. Winners will be announced on August 19 at the party. The program has been a huge success since its start in 2000, and with over 8,000 books read by participants in Read-to-Ride 2016, this year should be just as successful, if not more. For more information and instructions on how to participate, visit World’s Largest Laundromat or Berwyn Public Library and Cicero Public Library.