Berwyn Police Department to Issue Citations

The Berwyn Police Department will be issuing additional citations in the overnight hours. This campaign will feature high visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities including additional law enforcement activity. Extra emphasis will be given to the late night hours when statistics show the most people drink and drive and the fewest buckle up. The Berwyn Police Department will be conducting a Roadside Safety Check at 26th St and East Ave on September 8th 2017. The costs of driving impaired or unbuckled are high both finically and emotionally when crashes occur. The Berwyn Police Department is stepping up late night enforcement efforts making sure impaired drivers are off the road and motorists are buckled up.