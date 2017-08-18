Calling All Burrito Lovers

A good burrito fills the belly and soothes the soul. Whether you enjoy your burrito dipped in salsa, slathered in sour cream or topped with guacamole, there’s no wrong way to eat it. Dig in and help the BDC declare which restaurant reigns supreme in the hunt for Berwyn’s Best Burrito. Berwyn’s Best Burrito Contest takes place in two rounds. Round 1 includes Berwyn-based restaurants that agreed to take part in the contest. Participating locations are:

Guadalajara Grill & Bar | 6814 W Cermak Rd

Lalo’s Restaurant | 3011 S Harlem Ave

La Lupita Restaurant | 6539 W Cermak Rd

Las Quecas of Berwyn | 6311 W Cermak Rd

Lolita’s Mexican Food and Tamales | 6340 W Ogden Ave

Los Corrales Taqueria & Restaurant | 6713 W 26th St

Los Tarritos Restaurante | 6241 W Cermak Rd

Mission House Cafe | 6818 W 34th St

Nuevo Poncitlan | 6322 W 26th St

Taco Yo Inc. | 6629 W Roosevelt Rd

Tacos Y Salsa | 6346 W 26th St

Taqueria El Meson Express | 6831 W Ogden Ave

Zacatacos-Cermak | 6212 W Cermak Rd

Round 1 is a multiple choice poll that asks the public to select up to five of their favorite Berwyn establishments that serve up the best burritos on their menu. The poll is open until Monday, Aug. 21st at 5p.m. Their scores along with another public poll vote will determine the burrito that can be proclaimed “Berwyn’s Best.” More information is available at https://www.whyberwyn.com/shop-berwyn/berwyns-best-contest.