Ford, Community Leaders to Host Press Conference and Austin Anti-Violence March

With the number of shooting victims in the City of Chicago reaching almost 2,500 in 2017, state Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, D-Chicago, and community leaders will be hosting an anti-violence march and a press conference highlighting the families of victims of gun violence in the Austin neighborhood. The press conference will be at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26th at St. Martin De Porres Church, located at 5112 W. Washington Boulevard in Chicago. The march will take place on W. Lake Street from Central Avenue to Laramie Avenue, then on Laramie Avenue south to Quincy Avenue. “We hear of these stories that are tearing our community and families apart and the violence must stop,” said Ford. “For the sake of community betterment, we must end the senseless violence that is plaguing our streets, and instead, renew a promise to work together to build a better future for our children and grandchildren.” This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact Ford’s constituent service office at 773-378-5902 or email AustinMarch@LaShawnFord.com.