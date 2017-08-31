Free Admission to Select Museums

Museums in the Park announced free admission for Chicago Public Schools (CPS) students to many of the city’s top cultural institutions. Through September 2nd, twelve different museums will welcome CPS students with free general admission. All CPS students will be eligible for free general admission with proof of student ID or a copy of their spring 2017 school report card. Museums will also grant students free admission for one adult to accompany them, with some sites providing free entrance for the entire family. Visit individual museum websites for details. In celebration of back to school season, Museums In the Park will offer free CPS Museum Days for the second year in a row.