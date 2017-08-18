IlliniCare Health Trains Students from Inner City Chicago

IlliniCare Health, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), hosted a summer internship program to prepare students for navigating the job market. The program was developed in response to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that show high unemployment and low access to mentorship programs, resulting in students being unprepared for the workforce. “The statistics were too large to ignore,” said Lisa Steelman, VP of Legislative and Government Relations for IlliniCare Health. “We are proud of the students’ hard work and dedication to enhancing their own lives.” During the two month program, students assessed their strengths and weaknesses, practiced communicating with high-level officials and learned how to apply these lessons in their personal and professional lives. “We’re extremely proud of our internship program and our continued commitment to investing in our communities,” said Michael Marrah, Plan President and CEO of IlliniCare Health. “This program provides students hands-on experience in an office setting while learning real transformational skills. We are proud of our role in preparing the next generation of community leaders.”