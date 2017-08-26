Loretto Hospital to Host Annual Back-to-School Fitness Fun Fest

Loretto Hospital will host its seventh annual Back-to-School Fitness Fun Fest on Saturday, Aug. 26th from 11a.m., at Loretto Hospital located at 645 S. Central Ave. The back-to-school fitness fun fest is an effort by Loretto Hospital and its partnering sponsors to decrease obesity by introducing Chicago-area children to healthy and active lifestyles –and to have fun doing it. Participants will partake in various fitness stations, jumping beams, rock climbing, and nutrition classes. The event is open to local organizations for youth between the ages of 7 to 17. The event is sponsored by Loretto Hospital, The Loretto Hospital Foundation, Coca-Cola, United Airlines, Walgreens, Austin Weekly News, The Austin Pharmacy and PCC Wellness. For more information about this event, please contact Camille Y. Lilly, vice president of External Affairs at 773-854-5063 or via e-mail at external.affairs@lorettohospital.org.