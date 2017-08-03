Made in Chicago: Roller Derby Inspires World Celebration

(Chicago) Athletes from across the Midwest will launch World Roller Derby Week, Aug. 13-19, on the 82nd anniversary of Chicagoan Leo Seltzer presenting his creation, Roller Derby, at the Chicago Coliseum Aug. 13, 1935. The inaugural World Roller Derby Week will include a public birthday celebration, a retro roller derby game played with the rules and uniforms of the 1970s, and a donor pledge campaign for a national roller derby blood drive. One of only three major sports invented in the United States, roller derby has inspired generations of athletes and fans. Currently, almost 2000 women’s, men’s and junior leagues are skating, competing and giving back to their communities worldwide. The kick-off event for World Roller Derby Week will be a public Roller Derby Birthday event August 13th from 12:30-2:00 p.m. at the place where the sport was invented, Coliseum Park, 1513 South Wabash. Athletes from roller derby organizations across Chicagoland will be invited to skate in uniform, while junior skaters will serve birthday cake. Donor registrations for “First Blood,” a roller derby themed blood drive will be part of the celebration. A commemorative roller derby double-header game played under the 1970s rules and the classic uniforms of the Midwest Pioneers and the Chicago Westerners, and a Junior Roller Derby game under the most modern rules will be the highlight of the celebration, Aug. 19 from 2-6 p.m. at Fleetwood Roller Rink, 7231 W Archer Ave, Summit, Illinois. A limited number of tickets are available online through World Roller Derby Week partner Brown Paper Tickets at http://timehop2017.bpt.me/