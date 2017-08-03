National Alliance for Hispanic Health Selected by NIH to Lead Hispanic Engagement in Historic All of Us Research Program

The future of medicine will be treatment and prevention tailored to the individual. But that future will only be realized if more people in this country are a part of our national science base. Today, our nation took a major step forward with the announcement of four organizations, including the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, to support engagement of diverse communities in the All of Us Research Program,” said Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation’s leading Hispanic health advocacy group. All of Us is an ambitious effort to gather data over time from 1 million or more people living in the United States, with the ultimate goal of accelerating research and improving health. Unlike research studies that are focused on a specific disease or population, All of Us will serve as a national research resource to inform thousands of studies, covering a wide variety of health conditions. Researchers will use data from the program to learn more about how individual differences in lifestyle, environment and biological makeup can influence health and disease. By taking part, people will be able to learn more about their own health and contribute to an effort that will advance the health of generations to come. “Community partners are integral to All of Us,” said Eric Dishman, director of All of Us at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). “This first-of-its-kind program seeks to include people from all walks of life, and our community partner awardees were selected to help achieve that goal.” You can learn more by visiting https://allofus.nih.gov.