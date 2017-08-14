Techniques for Keeping Your ‘Thought Life’ Healthy and Your Stress Level Low

Life gives people plenty of reasons to be stressed. Relationship problems, child-rearing issues, job woes and a lack of money are just some of life’s complications that can weigh people down – and cause health problems. “It’s difficult to stay healthy and energized when stress is a daily reality,” says Dr. Greg Wells (www.drgregwells.com), author of The Ripple Effect: Eat, Sleep, Move and Think Better. “Chronic stress can damage your body, threaten your mental health, put a strain on relationships, and take the joy out of life.” But there’s no reason to surrender to stress, Wells says. He suggests seven techniques that can help you have a healthier “thought life” and recover from chronic stress:

Move your body. Rhythmic, repeated motion is particularly soothing to the mind and body. A long walk, cycling, swimming, or running will all work, but any kind of movement relieves tension, improves circulation, and clears your mind.

Get into nature. Head to the garden, the park, or the woods to lower your blood pressure, strengthen your immune system, reduce tension and depression, and boost your mood. "It's stunning how good it is for your health to be in nature," Wells says. "And I recommend you leave the cell phone and earbuds at home."

Have perspective. Don't be so quick to conclude that you "can't handle" a stressful situation. "This is truly a mind-over-matter opportunity," Wells says. "Believing that you are strong and resourceful actually makes you stronger and more resourceful." Don't give in to negative self-talk about not having what it takes to manage life, he says.

