Starting September 5th and every Tuesday in September, The Resurrection Project will host “DACA Tuesdays.” The sessions will begin at 5:30pm and will keep attendees informed and up-to-date on changes and options available related to DACA.

WHERE/WHEN:

September 5, 2017 at 5:30pm, La Casa, 1815 S Paulina

September 12, 2017 at 5:30pm, Benito Juarez High School, 1450 W. Cermak Rd.

September 19, 2017 at 5:30pm, La Casa, 1815 S Pauline

September 26, 2017 at 5:30pm, TBD