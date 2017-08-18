Undocumented Students Awarded College Tuition Scholarships

This month, 64 recent graduates of the Noble Network of Charter Schools Class of 2017 were awarded the Pritzker Access Scholarship for college tuition. Sponsored by the Pritzker Traubert Foundation and the Pritzker Foundation, the Scholarship is awarded each year to graduates of Noble schools who are undocumented students and accepted to 4-year universities. Financial struggles are the number one reason that undocumented students cannot complete college; national statistics show that only five percent of undocumented high school graduates will go on to earn a four-year college degree. Undocumented status prevents students from obtaining government-sponsored financial aid that is otherwise available to students of similar income demographics. The Pritzker Access Scholarship is designed to close this gap.

This year’s awardees join over 100 previous recipients of the Pritzker Access Scholarship. Now in its third year, the program has sent undocumented students to four-year colleges across the country and provided more than $2,000,000 in financial aid. Additionally, the scholarship program guarantees intensive support from the DREAMer Supports Manager. This full-time Noble employee stays in constant contact with Scholarship recipients during their college journey and provides one-on-one support for every student that needs assistance navigating the complex world of higher education. The vast majority of Scholarship awardees is the first in his or her family to attend college, and the DREAMer Supports Manager ensures that no Noble graduate, no matter his or her immigration status, goes without the expertise and support to graduate from college. This year’s ceremony was held at UIC College Prep at 1231 S. Damen Ave. In attendance were the 64 recipients, their families, former US Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, Bryan Traubert, and leaders and supporters from across the Noble family. For more information the Pritzker Access Scholarship program, please contact the Noble press office at press@noblenetwork.org.