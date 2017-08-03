What Is College Access and Opportunity

The data is clear that a college degree or postsecondary credential is a ticket to a brighter economic future for Illinois students and for the state as a whole, but not everyone has an equal chance at getting that ticket. “Equity isn’t just about giving resources; it’s also about removing barriers,” said Dr. Kyle Reyes during his keynote address at the seventh annual College Changes Everything® (CCE) Conference held in Tinley Park on July 20th. Reyes is Special Assistant to the President for Inclusion at Utah Valley University (UVU) and an Assistant Professor of Education at UVU. This year’s conference saw a record number of registrants—over 500 Illinois educators, government and community leaders, other professionals and students—interested in addressing efforts to improve equity in college and career readiness initiatives. Sponsored by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) in collaboration with partner agencies and organizations, the annual conference is focused on collaborative efforts to increase the number of adults in Illinois who have a high quality postsecondary credential or degree. To learn more about College Changes Everything® visit, www.collegechangeseverything.org.