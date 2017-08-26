As summer comes to its unofficial end with Labor Day Weekend, everyone is preparing for their last barbecues and beach trips. With the many gatherings that occur over the span of the weekend, Wonderful Pistachios would like to recommend to your readers a tasty, trendy and better-for-you dessert that everyone can enjoy! This recipe is a delicious twist that adds pistachios and Greek yogurt for your daily source of protein. Whether you have a lot of parties lined up, or are looking forward to a weekend of relaxation, this simple and easy-to-make dessert is one you’ll be happy you waited for.
Pistachio Yogurt Paletas
Total time: 5 hours
Servings: 6 paletas
Ingredients:
1 cup Greek yogurt
½ cup coconut milk
2 tablespoons agave or honey, or to taste
2 drops green food coloring, optional
1/3 cup of Wonderful Pistachios No Salt, finely chopped (plus more for crusting the paletas)
Preparation:
- In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, milk, agave or honey and food coloring (if using) until smooth.
- Add the chopped Wonderful Pistachios and stir until incorporated.
- Pour the mixture into Popsicle molds and freeze until it begins to set, about 1 hour. Then, insert the sticks and freeze again until solid, about 4 hours. (If using other types of molds, just follow the manufacturer’s instructions).
- Optional: Once the paletas are frozen, spread some chopped pistachios on a plate, remove popsicles from mold and roll them in the pistachios.
- Serve immediately or keep them in the freezer until ready to eat.