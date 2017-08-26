As summer comes to its unofficial end with Labor Day Weekend, everyone is preparing for their last barbecues and beach trips. With the many gatherings that occur over the span of the weekend, Wonderful Pistachios would like to recommend to your readers a tasty, trendy and better-for-you dessert that everyone can enjoy! This recipe is a delicious twist that adds pistachios and Greek yogurt for your daily source of protein. Whether you have a lot of parties lined up, or are looking forward to a weekend of relaxation, this simple and easy-to-make dessert is one you’ll be happy you waited for.

Pistachio Yogurt Paletas

Total time: 5 hours

Servings: 6 paletas

Ingredients:

1 cup Greek yogurt

½ cup coconut milk

2 tablespoons agave or honey, or to taste

2 drops green food coloring, optional

1/3 cup of Wonderful Pistachios No Salt, finely chopped (plus more for crusting the paletas)

Preparation: