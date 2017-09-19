Chicago City of Learning Back to School Jam

Free to all, Chicago City of Learning’s Back to School Jam is where youth and teens can explore and discover what they love. Join in the fun and Create Your Path at the Back to School Jam Saturday, Sept. 23rd from noon to 4p.m. This Maker Party and Gallery will offer hands-on activities exploring robotics, hydroponics, dance, building, space exploration, coding, writing, finger printing, art and more. Featuring youth serving organizations from across Chicago, this festival of doing and making will be hosted at Jones College Prep, 700 S. State Street, with an hourly iPad Mini drawing for the hundreds of youth and families who come annually to explore! To RSVP and to enter the special pre-registration raffle, visit CCOL.io/CYP. Participating organizations: Microsoft; NASA Glenn Research Center; The Adler Planetarium; Project Exploration; Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum; Argonne National Laboratory; Mikva Challenge; Chicago Architecture Foundation; VING Project; The Art Institute of Chicago; U of C Smart Museum of Art; IMPACT Family Center; Urban Gateways; True Star; Chicago Park District; Aztec Dance Chicago; EZ Pop Tennis