City Holds Commemoration Ceremony for Mexico City Earthquake

Caption by Ashmar Mandou

In honor of those who have lost their lives to the devastating earthquake in Mexico City on Tuesday, Sept. 19th, members of the Consul General of Mexico in Chicago, Chicago Sister Cities International, Casa Mexico, Ciudad de Mexico, American Red Cross of Chicago and Northern Illinois, and elected officials held a Mexico City Earthquake Commemoration Ceremony and Fundraiser to help with relief efforts. Gathered at the Chicago Cultural Center, officials held a moment of silence for those who lost their lives and stated that the American Red Cross of Chicago and Northern Illinois will be collecting donations, people can also donate at www.chicagosistercities.com.