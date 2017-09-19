Fatality in SUV, Motorcycle Accident

On Friday 09/08/2017 at approximately 8:13p.m., an officer from the Bridgeview Police Department responded to a fatal traffic crash involving a sports utility vehicle and a motorcycle in the 8800 block of north bound Harlem Ave. Officers learned that as a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV was traveling south bound in the 8800 block of Harlem Ave turning left into the South Field Shopping Plaza entrance, the SUV collided with a motorcycle, which was traveling north bound Harlem Ave. The driver of the SUV advised that she did not see the motorcycle traveling north bound on Harlem Ave when she made her left hand turn. A witness to the traffic crash stated that as he was traveling north bound Harlem Ave, he observed a Harley Davidson motorcycle also traveling north bound Harlem Ave at what appeared to be less that the posted speed limit of 40 mph and observed the motor cycle collide with the SUV as the SUV was turning left into the Shopping Plaza parking lot. The witness stated that the traffic light was green for north bound/south bound Harlem Ave when the traffic crash occurred. The Bridgeview Police Department was assisted by the Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team (SMART). The deceased male driver of the motorcycle was identified as 32 year old Milton Winters of the Palos Heights area. The driver and lone occupant of the SUV identified as 62 year old female Zofia Augustynek from the Chicago Ridge area was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield turning left.