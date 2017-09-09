Latest
-
Freedom House Critical of Trump September 7, 2017
-
Massive Protest for $15 on Labor Day September 7, 2017
-
-
New Report: Whole Grains Link to Lower Colorectal Cancer Risk September 7, 2017
-
-
Popular
Tags
Artistas Adolescentes Aprenden el Valor de un Arduo Trabajo Artists Nationwide Brazilian Students Tour Kirie Water Reclamation Plant Challenges of Returning to School in Adulthood Chicago Chicago Air and Water Show Chicago CPS Chicago Dream Act Comparta su Historia CPS Cultura Latina Delicious Salad Meals Dream Act Dream Act chicago Dream Relief Dream Relief Chicago El Alma de la Fiesta Ending Summer on the Right Foot Ensaladas sencillas y deliciosas como plato principal Estudiantes Brasileños Recorren la Planta de Reclamación de Agua Kirie Feria de Regreso a la Escuela de la Rep. Berrios Festival Unísono en Pilsen Grant Park Spirit of Music Garden ICIRR ICIRR Receives Criticism Over Dream Relief Day ICIRR Recibe Críticas Jose Cuervo Tradicional José Cuervo José Cuervo Tradicional Celebra la Cultura Latina e Inspira Artistas a Nivel Nacional Latin Culture Los Retos de Volver a la Escuela Cuando Adultos Meijer Abre sus Puertas en el Distrito de Berwyn Meijer Opens in Berwyn District orth side Summer Fest on Lincoln Ave PepsiCo Foundation Apoya Futuros Periodistas Hispanos PepsiCo Foundation Supports Future Hispanic Journalists Share Your Story Show Acuático y Aéreo Simple StoryCorps storycorps.org Teen Artists Learn the Value of Hard Work Terminando el Verano con el Pie Derecho Unisono Festival in Pilsen ‘El Chente’
Freedom House Critical of Trump
by Daniel Nardini
While U.S. President has dumped DACA (Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals), and he is now deporting people solely based on their immigration status, there is one other thing that he has done that has become a problem. The well-known organization Freedom House, which measures freedom in the United States and throughout the world, has also become increasingly critical of him. There are two things that Freedom House finds disturbing. First, Trump’s pardon of former Maricopa County of Arizona police chief Joseph Arpaio for Arpaio’s deliberate failure to obey federal laws in the protection of the rights of Latinos. Freedom House has called this “pardoning the unpardonable,” and has expressed that what makes this pardon an exception is that Arpaio had purposefully flouted the law because of his extreme prejudice against Latinos. On top of this, Arpaio regularly ignored the basic rights of Latinos and Latino prisoners under his jurisdiction. In expressing their alarm at Trump’s pardon of Arpaio, Freedom House has stated that, “Most presidents have issued pardons to persons who have expressed remorse, served all or part of a prison sentence, or been victims of injustice—standards that this administration has ignored.” This is to put it mildly frightening.
Another thing that Freedom House has found frightening is that the U.S. State Department under U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been removing the word “democracy” from any and almost all news items and messages. The danger here is that nations that are either under military rule, under one-party rule, or are one person dictatorships will see that the United States is no longer promoting democracy as a cornerstone of American foreign policy. Such authoritarian states will get the idea that the United States is turning a blind eye to them and their civil and human rights abuses, and that the U.S. government will no longer push those authoritarian countries that ally with the United States on what terrible abuses they may be committing against their people. One thing I have noted about Freedom House is that they rarely, very rarely ever mention anything about the United States or what any president does. But when they do, they are making it clear that it is a major concern. It is becoming obvious that Donald Trump has authoritarian tendencies that will complicate the office of the presidency.