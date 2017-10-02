Loretto Hospital to Offer Free Health Screenings

Loretto Hospital, in partnership with the West Side Men and Austin Weekly News, will host the West Side Annual Men’s Health Fair on Saturday, Sept. 30th from 10a.m., to 2p.m., at Loretto Hospital, 645 S. Central Ave. Each year, the health fair provides men an opportunity to learn about common health conditions that affects them as well as how to treat and prevent them. Attendees will learn from the experts about various health conditions that are common among men. Topics will include, hearing health, diabetes, mental health, fitness, and nutrition among other topics. For more information or to register for the West Side Men’s Health Fair, contact Angela Walker, at 773-854-5275 or via email at angela.walker@lorettoshospital.org.