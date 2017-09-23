McDonald’s Participates in Fiestas Patrias

The McDonald’s Hispanic Owner-Operators Association (better known as MHOA) joined in the celebrations of the long awaited Mexican Independence Day festivities this year with a tour through the Chicagoland area that included the 26th-Street parade in Chicago (September 10th), the Cermak Avenue parade in Cicero (September 17th), and the Fiestas Patrias Festival in Cicero (September 16th and 17th). To celebrate this patriotic tradition, the MHOA distributed coupons for the Horchata Frappé inspired by Mexican Horchata and gave away free samples of the new, spicy Sriracha Mac Sauce, with Chicken McNuggets as accompaniment. The MHOA strives in every way to support the Hispanic community that they serve, and is honored by the opportunity to join in the festivities with Chicagoland’s most-represented Hispanic segment.