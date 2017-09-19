Mexico Tried to Help Texas, Suffers Own Natural Disasters

by Daniel Nardini

In late August, the Mexican government had stated that any and all government aid to the residents of Texas who suffered from Hurricane Harvey would go to those affected if the Texas or U.S. federal governments requested it. Volunteers from the Mexican Red Cross had already gone to Texas to offer aid and assistance for those who survived Hurricane Harvey. So far the number of dead from Hurricane Harvey has amounted to 70 people, and the destruction for Texas so far amounts to $180 billion. However, an earthquake measuring 8.1 on the Richter scale hit Mexico’s Oaxaca and Chiapas states near the Guatemalan border, killing 96 people and destroying 5,000 homes. At the same time, Hurricane Katia hit Veracruz and two are confirmed dead. These disasters have forced the Mexican government to withdraw its aid from Houston and concentrate on helping those affected in Oaxaca, Chiapas and Veracruz. The three combined natrual disasters that have hit both the United States and Mexico have in many ways brought Mexicans and American together at a time when the political climate in Washington, D.C. could not be more poisoned against Mexico. Despite political tensions, both the Mexican government and Mexicans have not forgotten their neighbors to the north.

