Latest
-
ACTIVATE Returns with Hideaway: Retreat from the Street September 14, 2017
-
Casa Central Hosts Business Networking Luncheon September 14, 2017
-
Chicago City of Learning Back to School Jam September 14, 2017
-
Mexico Tried to Help Texas, Suffers Own Natural Disasters September 14, 2017
-
Fatality in SUV, Motorcycle Accident September 14, 2017
-
Photo Exhibit on Plight of World’s Stateless Children September 14, 2017
Popular
Tags
Artistas Adolescentes Aprenden el Valor de un Arduo Trabajo Artists Nationwide Brazilian Students Tour Kirie Water Reclamation Plant Challenges of Returning to School in Adulthood Chicago Chicago Air and Water Show Chicago CPS Chicago Dream Act Comparta su Historia CPS Cultura Latina Delicious Salad Meals Dream Act Dream Act chicago Dream Relief Dream Relief Chicago El Alma de la Fiesta Ending Summer on the Right Foot Ensaladas sencillas y deliciosas como plato principal Estudiantes Brasileños Recorren la Planta de Reclamación de Agua Kirie Feria de Regreso a la Escuela de la Rep. Berrios Festival Unísono en Pilsen Grant Park Spirit of Music Garden ICIRR ICIRR Receives Criticism Over Dream Relief Day ICIRR Recibe Críticas Jose Cuervo Tradicional José Cuervo José Cuervo Tradicional Celebra la Cultura Latina e Inspira Artistas a Nivel Nacional Latin Culture Los Retos de Volver a la Escuela Cuando Adultos Meijer Abre sus Puertas en el Distrito de Berwyn Meijer Opens in Berwyn District orth side Summer Fest on Lincoln Ave PepsiCo Foundation Apoya Futuros Periodistas Hispanos PepsiCo Foundation Supports Future Hispanic Journalists Share Your Story Show Acuático y Aéreo Simple StoryCorps storycorps.org Teen Artists Learn the Value of Hard Work Terminando el Verano con el Pie Derecho Unisono Festival in Pilsen ‘El Chente’
Mexico Tried to Help Texas, Suffers Own Natural Disasters
by Daniel Nardini
In late August, the Mexican government had stated that any and all government aid to the residents of Texas who suffered from Hurricane Harvey would go to those affected if the Texas or U.S. federal governments requested it. Volunteers from the Mexican Red Cross had already gone to Texas to offer aid and assistance for those who survived Hurricane Harvey. So far the number of dead from Hurricane Harvey has amounted to 70 people, and the destruction for Texas so far amounts to $180 billion. However, an earthquake measuring 8.1 on the Richter scale hit Mexico’s Oaxaca and Chiapas states near the Guatemalan border, killing 96 people and destroying 5,000 homes. At the same time, Hurricane Katia hit Veracruz and two are confirmed dead. These disasters have forced the Mexican government to withdraw its aid from Houston and concentrate on helping those affected in Oaxaca, Chiapas and Veracruz. The three combined natrual disasters that have hit both the United States and Mexico have in many ways brought Mexicans and American together at a time when the political climate in Washington, D.C. could not be more poisoned against Mexico. Despite political tensions, both the Mexican government and Mexicans have not forgotten their neighbors to the north.