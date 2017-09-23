More than Meets the Eye: Nature Museum Unveils Hidden Science

Summer is coming to a close, but backyard exploration can now continue comfortably through winter. The Chicago Academy of Sciences/Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum is excited to offer families and children a remarkable way to discover a hidden world of science in their own backyard and within Chicago parks. The exhibit Backyard Adventures opens September 23rd and runs through January 7th, 2018. Designed for children of all ages, the experience offers 17 fun and interactive activities. Kids can see a garden from a bee’s perspective, challenge a friend or sibling to a game of garden golf or have a go at the giant mechanical skipping rope. Inside Backyard Adventures, guests will have the chance to let their imaginations run wild with hands-on activities such as digging in the dirt of an augmented reality garden bed, taking a spin on the bee bike, solving simple physics challenges by playing mini-golf and collecting pollen for honey production. The special exhibit is included in the price of general admission ($9 for adults, $7 for students and seniors, $6 for children 3-12.) The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum is open Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Backyard Adventures was designed and produced by SciTech and produced by Imagine Exhibitions. Presenting sponsor: Rose Pest Solutions. For more information, visit naturemuseum.org or call 773-755-5100.