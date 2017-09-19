Photo Exhibit on Plight of World’s Stateless Children

Few can imagine what it is like to be stateless. Now a new photo exhibit “Nowhere People,” opening Thursday, Sept. 14th at Roosevelt University’s Gage Gallery, 18 S. Michigan Ave., tell the story. With its first showing ever in Chicago, “Nowhere People” by photographer Greg Constantine features 39 black-and-white photographs of children who have no citizenship, and therefore, no place to call their true home. A native of Carmel, Ind., Constantine spent ten years photographing thousands of stateless people in Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Malaysia, Sir Lanka, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Dominican Republic, Ukraine, Serbia, Italy, the Netherlands, Iraq, Kuwait, and Lebanon. The exhibit runs until December 2nd and is free and open to the public. Gage Gallery hours are 9a.m., to 5p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, visit www.roosevelt.edu/gagegallery or call 312-341-6458.