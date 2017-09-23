Record Visitors for EXPO Chicago

The City of Chicago welcomed more than 100,000 visitors from around the world to Chicago for several premier arts and design events. For its second edition, the Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB) expanded to include over 140 practitioners from 20 countries at exhibitions at the Chicago Cultural Center hub, as well as at six neighborhood sites across the city. EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art, presented 135 leading international galleries from 25 countries and 58 cities. Additional special projects in collaboration with both CAB and EXPO CHICAGO took place at Navy Pier with Nick Cave’s Here Hear Chicago performances and at the DuSable Museum of African American History’s Roundhouse for the Palais de Tokyo’s first-ever off-site exhibition in the United States, in partnership with the Institut français. The Chicago Architecture Biennial runs through January 7, 2018, and is free and open to the general public at the Chicago Cultural Center and sites across the city. For more information on CAB including public programming, please visit chicagoarchitecturebiennial.org/.