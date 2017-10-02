Sunrise Frittata Recipe

Ingredients
- 1-1/2 cups frozen O’Brien potatoes
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 1-1/2 cups cubed fully cooked lean ham
- 8 egg whites
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup shredded fontina cheese, divided
- 1/3 cup fat-free milk
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano or 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
- 3/4 cup julienned roasted sweet red pepper
- 3/4 cup salsa
- 1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
Directions
In a large ovenproof skillet coated with cooking spray, cook and stir the potatoes in oil over medium heat until tender. Stir in ham; heat through.
In a small bowl, whisk the egg whites, eggs, 1/4 cup cheese, milk and oregano; add to the pan. Arrange red pepper strips over egg mixture to resemble the spokes of a wheel. Cover and cook over low heat for 8-12 minutes or until almost set.
Uncover; broil 6 in. from the heat for 3-5 minutes or until eggs are set and frittata is golden brown. Sprinkle with remaining cheese; let stand until melted. Cut into wedges.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine salsa and cilantro; heat through. Serve with frittata. Yield: 6 servings.