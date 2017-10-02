Sunrise Frittata Recipe

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups frozen O’Brien potatoes

2 teaspoons canola oil

1-1/2 cups cubed fully cooked lean ham

8 egg whites

4 eggs

1/2 cup shredded fontina cheese, divided

1/3 cup fat-free milk

1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano or 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

3/4 cup julienned roasted sweet red pepper

3/4 cup salsa

1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

Directions

In a large ovenproof skillet coated with cooking spray, cook and stir the potatoes in oil over medium heat until tender. Stir in ham; heat through.

In a small bowl, whisk the egg whites, eggs, 1/4 cup cheese, milk and oregano; add to the pan. Arrange red pepper strips over egg mixture to resemble the spokes of a wheel. Cover and cook over low heat for 8-12 minutes or until almost set.

Uncover; broil 6 in. from the heat for 3-5 minutes or until eggs are set and frittata is golden brown. Sprinkle with remaining cheese; let stand until melted. Cut into wedges.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine salsa and cilantro; heat through. Serve with frittata. Yield: 6 servings.