Town of Cicero Breaks Ground on New Warehouse

Town President Larry Dominick welcomed Bridge Partners which purchased and is building a new warehouse, distribution and manufacturing center at 1531 S. 54th Avenue in Cicero’s industrial zone. Bridge Development Partners will develop a new property structure called Bridge Point 290, a 323,343-square-foot, industrial facility located on an 18.5 acre site in Cicero at 1531 S. 54th Ave. The property was dormant for many years and was formerly the home to a General Electric manufacturing facility. “We’re very proud to have you come to the Town of Cicero,” Dominick told a gathering at a groundbreaking in front of the new structure that is now being built. “Cicero is a magnet for successful businesses that provide thousands of jobs to our residents. I know Bridge Point 290 will be successful and bring in many more manufacturing and warehouse operations that will create new jobs to our Town.” The Bridge Point 290 property will be completed in the Spring of 2018. Construction is now underway. The facility will have 36-foot clear ceilings, 50 docks, 77 trailer positions and parking for 273 cars. The building design includes Premier Design + Build Group, and Cornerstone Architects. Business space will be leased to companies seeking a location with convenient proximity to major thoroughfares and the Congress expressway.